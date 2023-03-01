We're hoping to get another good tune out of Obeaux if Newbury conditions allow

It's good news that Newbury can water again now and I hope that conditions will be safe enough for to run in the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup on Saturday.

He did well to win at Warwick last month and has come on again for the run. Having initially been worried this race might come too soon, I've been really happy with how he's come out of that last win: he's in great shape.

However, it will go down to the wire as to whether we risk him and we'll have to see how the ground is.