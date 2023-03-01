We're hoping to get another good tune out of Obeaux if Newbury conditions allow
It's good news that Newbury can water again now and I hope that conditions will be safe enough for Messire Des Obeaux to run in the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup on Saturday.
He did well to win at Warwick last month and has come on again for the run. Having initially been worried this race might come too soon, I've been really happy with how he's come out of that last win: he's in great shape.
However, it will go down to the wire as to whether we risk him and we'll have to see how the ground is.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 1 March 2023Last updated 10:00, 1 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement