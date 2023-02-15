Chance to bid for big Haydock chase prize has been two years in the making

I'm looking forward to another crack at the Betfred Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock this Saturday with back-to-form .

He carried high hopes into this race two years ago, only to spread a hind plate and have the toe clip go straight into his foot.

We've been working to get him over that injury and to restore his confidence ever since. Although it's taken time, he's done better with each race and he ran a very pleasing third in the Classic Chase at Warwick, where he was always in the firing line and lost second place only late on.