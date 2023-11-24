Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

We are sleepwalking our way towards the ridiculous rigmarole of a walkover in a Grade 1

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
State Man and Paul Townend clear the last when winning the Gr.1 Morgiana Hurdle. Punchestown.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post20.11.2022
State Man: the standout name in a miserable Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on SaturdayCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Have you ever seen anything like it in your life? The ridiculous rigmarole of watching a walkover must stop now. It is bad enough that Pembroke was the only horse who bothered showing up for the Highflyer Bloodstock Novices' Chase at Warwick on Wednesday without having to broadcast the nonsense to a live television audience as well.

Despite the fact Matata was declared a non-runner with a respiratory infection well over 24 hours before the race, Pembroke still had to make his way to Warwick and get togged out to do absolutely nothing. What a waste of time, money and energy.

Walkovers are the worst possible advertisement for racing, yet here we are making a big deal out of them. We should be hiding them and praying for dear life that nobody outside of the sport sees them. Not showcasing the embarrassing event on social media and Racing TV.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 24 November 2023inDavid Jennings

Last updated 14:00, 24 November 2023

icon
more inDavid Jennings
more inDavid Jennings