We are sleepwalking our way towards the ridiculous rigmarole of a walkover in a Grade 1

Have you ever seen anything like it in your life? The ridiculous rigmarole of watching a walkover must stop now. It is bad enough that Pembroke was the only horse who bothered showing up for the Highflyer Bloodstock Novices' Chase at Warwick on Wednesday without having to broadcast the nonsense to a live television audience as well.

Despite the fact Matata was declared a non-runner with a respiratory infection well over 24 hours before the race, Pembroke still had to make his way to Warwick and get togged out to do absolutely nothing. What a waste of time, money and energy.

Walkovers are the worst possible advertisement for racing, yet here we are making a big deal out of them. We should be hiding them and praying for dear life that nobody outside of the sport sees them. Not showcasing the embarrassing event on social media and Racing TV.