Tom Segal sees worrying signs for British-trained horses already this season

Get more big-race insight in the Racing Post Weekender, out every Wednesday and available from all good newsagents or via the Racing Post digital newspaper.

I don't know if Dr Richard Newland has a cat but if he does I would have feared for his/her safety after this last couple of weeks of jump racing. Not long ago the Grand National-winning trainer suggested that Irish horses weren't only dominating at the major Festivals but they were coming over and nicking all the prize money at the smaller meetings too, which in the long run was going to see lots of British trainers struggle.

To be honest, I think he was wrong, but only because he didn't go far enough. Already this season, Irish horses have basically dominated with Gavin Cromwell taking home over £60K with three winners and two seconds at the Cheltenham Showcase meeting, while the Mouse Morris trained Gentlemansgame lowered the colours of Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall to become the first Irish trained winner of that race in over 20 years.

Published on 8 November 2023inTom Segal

Last updated 10:00, 8 November 2023

