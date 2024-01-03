Tom Segal believes Bravemansgame's Cheltenham Festival target should be re-evaluated - and there is a race 'begging to be won'

New Year's resolutions and me don’t mix. I usually make them and break them within a few days, but this year I promised myself to stop getting in unnecessary trouble with my opinions.

Well, I’ve got to three days into 2024 and I’ve reverted to type because I reckon I’m going to wind up the champion trainers in Britain and Ireland already.

My firm belief is that Paul Nicholls is the best trainer of a chaser there has ever been and he would know more about Bravemansgame on the tip of his little finger than I ever would, but I can’t help thinking he needs to re-evaluate that horse’s Cheltenham target.