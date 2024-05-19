To race or not to race? Corach Rambler's connections confronted a tough question and found the right answer
The announcement of Corach Rambler's retirement took me back to a conversation in the wood cabin close to the main entrance gates at Arlary House Stables.
The reason for the visit was an appointment with Derek Fox, but it was something Peter Scudamore said before Lucinda Russell’s stable jockey arrived that popped into my head on Thursday evening.
Scudamore had just ridden the 2023 Grand National hero in a routine piece of morning exercise. The horse had dragged him around the yard before being mounted and did so again once back at base camp. Rarely can anyone have looked so happy to be dragged.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Racing leaders face huge decisions - but could any amount of money justify relinquishing control of the crown jewels?
- The Jockey Club knows how it is perceived and wants to change - but that change must happen faster
- The numbers that tell a powerful story about British prize-money - and they might come as a surprise
- The Grand National has changed for the better - and how anyone can moan about Saturday’s race is beyond me
- Racing has been bold, brave and confident - the big worry for the sport is the rest is politics
- Racing leaders face huge decisions - but could any amount of money justify relinquishing control of the crown jewels?
- The Jockey Club knows how it is perceived and wants to change - but that change must happen faster
- The numbers that tell a powerful story about British prize-money - and they might come as a surprise
- The Grand National has changed for the better - and how anyone can moan about Saturday’s race is beyond me
- Racing has been bold, brave and confident - the big worry for the sport is the rest is politics