OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

To race or not to race? Corach Rambler's connections confronted a tough question and found the right answer

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Peter Scudamore has a special bond with Grand National hero Corach Rambler
Peter Scudamore has a special bond with 2023 Grand National hero Corach RamblerCredit: John Grossick

The announcement of Corach Rambler's retirement took me back to a conversation in the wood cabin close to the main entrance gates at Arlary House Stables.

The reason for the visit was an appointment with Derek Fox, but it was something Peter Scudamore said before Lucinda Russell’s stable jockey arrived that popped into my head on Thursday evening.

Scudamore had just ridden the 2023 Grand National hero in a routine piece of morning exercise. The horse had dragged him around the yard before being mounted and did so again once back at base camp. Rarely can anyone have looked so happy to be dragged.

