Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
15:00 LeopardstownHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
15:00 LeopardstownHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

Racing leaders face huge decisions - but could any amount of money justify relinquishing control of the crown jewels?

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
The scene at Epsom on Derby day 2011 when the hill was much busier
British racing's leaders may soon have to debate relinquishing control over the sport's top Flat events to an outside investorCredit: Mark Cranham

The premierisation story has been one of evolution not revolution. What might conceivably follow would be revolution with knobs on.

As revealed by the Racing Post on Saturday, the sport's commercial committee has agreed plans to carry out two important pieces of work, one of which will seek to expand on the findings of a Thoroughbred Group-commissioned PwC report that claimed British racing could bank a huge sum of money if commercial rights to around 40 of the sport's top Flat fixtures were pooled into a single entity and sold to an external party. 

Industry leaders are now committed to appointing an organisation that will examine the value of the sport's top Flat product and attempt to identify parties who might be prepared to pay many tens of millions of pounds in return for some sort of controlling interest in Britain's marquee events.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 12 May 2024inLee Mottershead

Last updated 14:51, 12 May 2024

iconCopy
more inLee Mottershead
more inLee Mottershead