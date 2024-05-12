Racing leaders face huge decisions - but could any amount of money justify relinquishing control of the crown jewels?
The premierisation story has been one of evolution not revolution. What might conceivably follow would be revolution with knobs on.
As revealed by the Racing Post on Saturday, the sport's commercial committee has agreed plans to carry out two important pieces of work, one of which will seek to expand on the findings of a Thoroughbred Group-commissioned PwC report that claimed British racing could bank a huge sum of money if commercial rights to around 40 of the sport's top Flat fixtures were pooled into a single entity and sold to an external party.
Industry leaders are now committed to appointing an organisation that will examine the value of the sport's top Flat product and attempt to identify parties who might be prepared to pay many tens of millions of pounds in return for some sort of controlling interest in Britain's marquee events.
Published on 12 May 2024inLee Mottershead
Last updated 14:51, 12 May 2024
