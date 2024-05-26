Epsom means business with its week-long Derby festival - and here is how the radical revamp could look
The eyes of the racing world will on Saturday once again turn to the weird but wonderful Epsom. We should be thankful for that. Not long ago the racecourse's future was uncertain. That is just one reason why the Jockey Club is right to be thinking boldly about the Derby meeting.
In a recent special report, Epsom was twice described by informed sources as the Jockey Club's "problem child". To understand how much of a problem it has been, you need go back only as far as 2007, the year Frankie Dettori finally won his first Derby aboard Authorized.
That was also the year when approval was finally given for a new £25 million grandstand to replace the 1927 Rosebery Stand, which by its 80th year had been condemned due to crumbling concrete and rotting steel. The old structure had to come down. Far from certain was what, if anything, would go up in its place.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- To race or not to race? Corach Rambler's connections confronted a tough question and found the right answer
- Racing leaders face huge decisions - but could any amount of money justify relinquishing control of the crown jewels?
- The Jockey Club knows how it is perceived and wants to change - but that change must happen faster
- The numbers that tell a powerful story about British prize-money - and they might come as a surprise
- The Grand National has changed for the better - and how anyone can moan about Saturday’s race is beyond me
- To race or not to race? Corach Rambler's connections confronted a tough question and found the right answer
- Racing leaders face huge decisions - but could any amount of money justify relinquishing control of the crown jewels?
- The Jockey Club knows how it is perceived and wants to change - but that change must happen faster
- The numbers that tell a powerful story about British prize-money - and they might come as a surprise
- The Grand National has changed for the better - and how anyone can moan about Saturday’s race is beyond me