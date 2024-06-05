Tom Segal is surprised by the Derby narrative - but thinks we haven't seen anything like the best of City Of Troy yet

The fact that City Of Troy produced a brilliant performance to win the Derby at Epsom didn't surprise me one bit, but the subsequent narrative has.

Everything I've read and everything I've heard has suggested it was a training performance from the ages to get City Of Troy back after his depressing effort in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

It's certainly true that City Of Troy was produced in perfect condition on Saturday. However, the first thing that struck me was how come a horse that good could manage to finish five lengths behind 40-1 shot Ten Bob Tony when ninth in the Guineas only four weeks before, running about 40lb below form, not what an amazing turnaround it was.