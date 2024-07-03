Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingTom Segal
premium

We can't all have Gareth Southgate's luck and it's much better to learn from our mistakes

author image
Tipster

In racing, whether you're a trainer, jockey, owner, tipster or punter, you get a helluva lot more wrong than right. Every time you have a loser, there's always something to learn and that was pretty evident in several ways last weekend.

I've got too involved in disrespecting Camelot as a stallion and that came back to bite me in the two Group 1s at the Curragh as he was responsible for both winners in Bluestocking and Los Angeles. 

Furthermore I was pretty keen to take on the Irish Derby winner after his antics before his run at Epsom but that turned out to be overcomplicating things in the extreme. If I was worried about his temperament, someone as meticulous in their preparation as Aidan O'Brien was sure to have worked on that beforehand.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inWeekender columnists

Last updated

iconCopy
more inWeekender columnists
more inBetting offers
more inWeekender columnists
more inBetting offers