We can't all have Gareth Southgate's luck and it's much better to learn from our mistakes
In racing, whether you're a trainer, jockey, owner, tipster or punter, you get a helluva lot more wrong than right. Every time you have a loser, there's always something to learn and that was pretty evident in several ways last weekend.
I've got too involved in disrespecting Camelot as a stallion and that came back to bite me in the two Group 1s at the Curragh as he was responsible for both winners in Bluestocking and Los Angeles.
Furthermore I was pretty keen to take on the Irish Derby winner after his antics before his run at Epsom but that turned out to be overcomplicating things in the extreme. If I was worried about his temperament, someone as meticulous in their preparation as Aidan O'Brien was sure to have worked on that beforehand.
