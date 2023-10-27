This beast is overpriced at 33-1 for the Arkle - five things I've learnt from visits to Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott

It is stable tour season in the Racing Post. You know what that means? Nice horses, very nice horses, really nice horses and exceptionally nice horses. The day a trainer tells you something is useless and wouldn't win a walkover is the day Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy sit beside one another at St Andrew's for Birmingham v Leicester.

Anyway, over the last week I've been to Cullentra House to do Gordon Elliott's stable tour and have also paid a visit to see Willie Mullins in Closutton, so I've picked up a fair share of nuggets along the way. Here are five things I thought were worth sharing with you.

Mullins hasn't a clue where Ballyburn will end up

Ballyburn is the buzz horse from Closutton right now. The unbeaten bumper performer is no bigger than 6-1 for the Ballymore and priced between 10-1 and 12-1 for the Supreme.