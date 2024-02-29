It's not quite Kauto v Denman yet - but Gold Cup heavyweights are also building an epic rivalry

The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup is a two-horse race, so let's celebrate it as such. Okay, that's an oversimplification. There are plenty of plausible contenders.

After several long conversations with co-owner Andy Edwards, I am a huge admirer of L’Homme Presse, while on the basis of how well they ran last year alone, surely both Ahoy Senor and Hewick deserve another shot at the sport’s biggest prize.

I’m also fully convinced that Shishkin did exactly what he needed to do at Newbury and that it’s much too soon to be writing off Bravemansgame, while I bow to nobody in my admiration for Gentlemansgame’s trainer Mouse Morris.