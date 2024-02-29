It's not quite Kauto v Denman yet - but Gold Cup heavyweights are also building an epic rivalry
The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup is a two-horse race, so let's celebrate it as such. Okay, that's an oversimplification. There are plenty of plausible contenders.
After several long conversations with co-owner Andy Edwards, I am a huge admirer of L’Homme Presse, while on the basis of how well they ran last year alone, surely both Ahoy Senor and Hewick deserve another shot at the sport’s biggest prize.
I’m also fully convinced that Shishkin did exactly what he needed to do at Newbury and that it’s much too soon to be writing off Bravemansgame, while I bow to nobody in my admiration for Gentlemansgame’s trainer Mouse Morris.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 29 February 2024inScott Burton
Last updated 14:00, 29 February 2024
- Politicians are desperate not to damage Britain's parlous finances - and that should be good news on the affordability checks front
- Heartfelt tributes to Starlet's Sister and The Revenant show the emotional ties that bind racing and breeding
- The Cartier Awards ceremony is a major event and racing is missing a trick if it doesn't make the most of it
- The age of Equinox: could the Cox Plate and Tenno Sho be just the start of a huge week for the eastern powers?
- The year of living dangerously: Rouget has masterminded an extraordinary and daring season with Ace Impact
- Politicians are desperate not to damage Britain's parlous finances - and that should be good news on the affordability checks front
- Heartfelt tributes to Starlet's Sister and The Revenant show the emotional ties that bind racing and breeding
- The Cartier Awards ceremony is a major event and racing is missing a trick if it doesn't make the most of it
- The age of Equinox: could the Cox Plate and Tenno Sho be just the start of a huge week for the eastern powers?
- The year of living dangerously: Rouget has masterminded an extraordinary and daring season with Ace Impact