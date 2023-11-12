The Cartier Awards ceremony is a major event and racing is missing a trick if it doesn't make the most of it

There were two stories late last week which showed contrasting approaches for how we as a sport can do more to engage the wider public and indeed our own fan base.

Great British Racing announced record attendance of over 15,000 visitors to more than 200 yards and community events during the third edition of National Racehorse Week.

Survey data from those people who engaged with the event showed that 60 per cent of visitors were new to racing, and among them 92 per cent left with a more positive view of animal welfare and the lives that our equine athletes live.