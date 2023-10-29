The age of Equinox: could the Cox Plate and Tenno Sho be just the start of a huge week for the eastern powers?
When the next-but-one generation of Burtons are forced to sit and listen to their great uncle reminisce about the old days, will they find it incredible to think of a time when the Asian superpowers of Japan and Hong Kong didn’t dominate racing?
This weekend certainly feels like another click in some long-term shift towards the fulfilment of John Gosden’s prophecy that the future lies in the east.
The names Equinox and Romantic Warrior should certainly feature in any yet-to-be-written histories, their epic victories in the Tenno Sho (Autumn) and the Cox Plate key episodes deserving of any amount of retelling. And should those of Songline, or Shahryar or Ushba Tesoro be added by the time the curtain comes down on the Breeders’ Cup this weekend, then this really will have been a momentous eight days.
