The time is right for racing's answer to Pep Guardiola to shine once again

Raising their game when it matters is the mark of champions. It is what wins them titles time after time.

It is no coincidence Manchester City went unbeaten from December and won every Premier League game in April and May. An earlier run of three defeats in nine was forgotten. When it really counts, Pep Guardiola's team hit top form and can look impossible to beat.

That is rather like another foreign import with a distinctive voice and disarming smile who the British sporting public have come to love.