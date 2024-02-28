The Grand National is becoming a more predictable race and this strong stayer represents the best value
There were probably some last-minute Cheltenham clues on offer last week and if Sir Gino hadn't looked a class above all the other juveniles, I would have given Bottler'secret a chance in the Triumph after his runaway debut win at Naas. Lump Sum might have a shot in the County Hurdle too, if that is the way his connections were to go but I felt like last week was all about the Grand National.
There was really nothing to report after the weights came out with the handicapper playing it as straight as an arrow, but there were some interesting pointers on the track, most notably from I Am Maximus in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse. It's worth noting that the punters have had it good for the most part in recent Nationals with the exception of 50-1 winner Noble Yeats in 2022, although four of the next five home were at the head of the market in that year.
The powers that be have taken all the chaos out of the race and with the reduction of six runners for the 2024 version, it could be that it is becoming a more predictable race. Consequently, while it's always tempting to try and knock one out of the park, at this stage, I'm not totally convinced that the best value doesn't lie at the head of the market and I Am Maximus has every right to be favourite after what he did at Fairyhouse on Saturday.
Published on 28 February 2024inTom Segal
Last updated 11:09, 28 February 2024
- Quality of horses not the pace of races the reason why the Irish are so dominant
- 'Constitution Hill is no certainty' - Tom Segal looks at the chinks in the armour of the Cheltenham odds-on shots
- The Dublin Racing Festival was a depressing spectacle for all bar team Mullins
- Tom Segal on why the Willie Mullins domination is slowly eroding the competitive foundations of racing
- 'It will take a brilliant horse to beat him in the Gold Cup' - Tom Segal admires L'Homme Presse's return
