Solving stable staff crisis must be a top priority for racing - and acting on safeguarding concerns is key

Prize-money, or the lack of it, looks set to always top British racing's list of priorities when it comes to a long-term strategy for the sport.

Ensuring there is a pool of top-class equine talent to engage fans is another necessity, and concerns look set to be a recurring theme during the jumps season following the small fields that have assembled for Graded races so far.

However, making sure there are enough people to look after the horses on which the sport and the industry depends is also a top priority and one that requires attention.