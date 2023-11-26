The simple explanation for the damaging tax proposal that stunned racing
It seems nobody expected the British government's announcement about a potential hike in online gambling tax rates, perhaps not even the government. That last statement sounds a tad confusing but it gives racing some hope. At the moment, hope is a precious commodity.
The news came on page 95 of the document that accompanied chancellor Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement. This revealed that the government will consult on proposals to tax all remote betting at the same rate. Currently, there are three rates – 15 per cent for general betting duty, which includes racing bets, 15 per cent for pool bets and 21 per cent for gaming. Conceivably the unified rate could be anything, but there is a widespread assumption that it would see betting duty increased to bring it in line with gaming.
What seems beyond doubt is this is bad news for the betting industry and for the British racing industry. Quite why, then, the proposal appeared within the section 'Backing British Business' is hard to fathom.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Frankie Dettori boosted the Champions Day crowd - and one of those present could soon be living at 10 Downing Street
- The Grand National more than ever needs luck - but it still has so much in its favour
- We asked the government and Gambling Commission a straight question – we did not get a straight answer
- The entente cordiale is strong - but Arc weekend may be losing out to Champions Day
- How losing punters are using bookmakers' fears of the Gambling Commission to hold them to ransom
- Frankie Dettori boosted the Champions Day crowd - and one of those present could soon be living at 10 Downing Street
- The Grand National more than ever needs luck - but it still has so much in its favour
- We asked the government and Gambling Commission a straight question – we did not get a straight answer
- The entente cordiale is strong - but Arc weekend may be losing out to Champions Day
- How losing punters are using bookmakers' fears of the Gambling Commission to hold them to ransom