Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

The simple explanation for the damaging tax proposal that stunned racing

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
British racing could be hit hard if the government decides to increase remote betting duty
British racing could be hit hard if the government decides to increase remote betting dutyCredit: Alan Crowhurst

It seems nobody expected the British government's announcement about a potential hike in online gambling tax rates, perhaps not even the government. That last statement sounds a tad confusing but it gives racing some hope. At the moment, hope is a precious commodity.

The news came on page 95 of the document that accompanied chancellor Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement. This revealed that the government will consult on proposals to tax all remote betting at the same rate. Currently, there are three rates – 15 per cent for general betting duty, which includes racing bets, 15 per cent for pool bets and 21 per cent for gaming. Conceivably the unified rate could be anything, but there is a widespread assumption that it would see betting duty increased to bring it in line with gaming.

What seems beyond doubt is this is bad news for the betting industry and for the British racing industry. Quite why, then, the proposal appeared within the section 'Backing British Business' is hard to fathom.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 26 November 2023inLee Mottershead

Last updated 15:09, 26 November 2023

icon
more inLee Mottershead
more inLee Mottershead