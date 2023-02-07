Racing in dire need of extra funding - but hopes of swift levy reform are receding

There are a number of different ways the government's gambling review could affect British racing but there is one aspect that has been somewhat overshadowed: levy reform.

British racing's central funding system was last overhauled in 2017 and reforms are not due to come under review until next year. The sport's leaders have been lobbying for some time for that date to be brought forward, as well as calling for two main changes to the system: for its basis to be changed to a turnover model from gross profits and for it to be extended to bets placed by British punters on foreign racing. It had been estimated that the extension could add another £30 million – or close to an extra third – on levy yield.

Last summer it was believed that the government's gambling white paper contained proposals for the review to be brought forward, which, while welcome, did also raise concerns the government might be giving with one hand while taking away in the shape of affordability checks with the other. However, as with so many things at that time, the collapse of the Boris Johnson administration and the turmoil that followed meant that publication of the white paper was delayed again. It has still not appeared and neither has any news about plans to bring forward the review of the levy. At least it has not been forgotten, although that might be a moot point as the deadline for the review to take place is only next year.