‘Pathetic’ restrictions on punters are doing massive damage to racing - and the sport’s leaders are complicit

One thing can often lead to another – and it did a few days ago in Yorkshire.

My trip to Rishi Sunak's Richmond constituency was arranged to gauge local opinion on the Conservative government's plan to formalise affordability checks. What became strikingly obvious in one of Britain's racing heartlands was trainers, punters, bookmakers and racegoers are vehemently opposed to the state dictating how we spend our own money. Also laid bare was the enormous damage affordability checks are doing to a sport that fears Sunak's draconian approach to gambling will create even more destructive waves in an already rough sea.

There was something else that seemed to unite people.

Regular Middleham visitor Bernard Henry is a £5 and £10 punter. He revealed one reason he refused bookmaker requests to send over personal financial information was the lack of trust he felt as a result of having restrictions placed on his betting accounts. One of those accounts showed a profit of only £38 over a three-year period.

"They never tell you why your account has been restricted," he said. "All you get told is it was a trading decision. You then ask to speak to a trader and hit a brick wall. They won't ever admit the reason, but it's because you beat SP on a certain percentage of occasions."

Catterick racegoer Stephen Gray was similarly angry. "It's pathetic," he said, while trainer Ed Bethell fired an extremely pertinent warning. "I can barely get a tenner on," he said, adding: "I know people who could send me down the black market route, but I wouldn't want to do that because it's no good for racing."

Restrictions are no good for racing, either, except in some ways they are. The levy is hooked on bookmaker profits, which means the sport benefits when punters (and the top horses) lose. By closing or heavily limiting the accounts of winning punters, bookmakers bank more money, which means so does racing.

That, of course, is a short-term, deluded analysis. By telling racing bettors they cannot bet, bookmakers push punters and fans away from the sport. As Bethell noted, they may be pushed towards the black market at the same time. It is regularly and rightly said – including by the bookmakers' trade body the Betting and Gaming Council – that affordability checks boost illegal betting. By the same logic, restrictions must do exactly the same thing.

Had racing maintained its campaign for the levy to switch towards a turnover model, there would have been an incentive for the sport's leaders to lobby bookmakers hard about restrictions. With racing turnover having dropped significantly due to affordability checks, that incentive may no longer look so strong, which is a real shame. There is, however, one reason for optimism.

That slight glimmer of positivity is linked to a growing acceptance within racing and at least one element of the bookmaking industry that this is a serious issue.

Catterick chief executive James Sanderson told me operators "cannot afford winning punters". He was acknowledging a situation tackled head on just over a year ago when I interviewed BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith.

"If you're a British punter you get a really good deal, so long as you're not a winning punter," he said. "You're in trouble as soon as you have shown you can beat the price on a regular basis, or if you open an account and happen to win with the first three bets. I think it's a massive problem for the sport."

There can be no doubt that it really is a massive problem. For while it is perfectly reasonable for bookmakers to restrict some particularly sharp customers as a way of managing liabilities, there has been a wholly indefensible rise in overzealous restrictions, often triggered by algorithms.

Saumarez Smith himself was not long ago caught up in one of countless ludicrous examples when limited by Betfred to a 20p each-way tennis bet. To his credit, he went public on that bizarre situation by posting a screenshot on social media. Somebody else happy to make public their exasperation is, perhaps surprisingly, a bookmaker.

Fitzdares chief executive William Woodhams believes some major bookmakers are using affordability checks and the application of wider responsible gambling measures as a tool for relieving themselves of those who win too much. This likely also applies to those who do not lose enough.

Fitzdares chief executive William Woodhams was restricted after placing one losing bet Credit: Astrid Templier

"If you're the CEO of a big-three bookie, you're seeing your margin eroded on racing by costs and increased checks," said Woodhams.

"You therefore ideally need a high volume of low-staking consistent losers. Affordability and safer gambling measures disproportionally affect higher-staking clients who are inherently lower-margin clients. These are the worst possible clients for large firms. We hear that firms use all manner of excuses – often wrapped up in the responsible gambling process – not to play these clients, restrict their stake size or create deposit limits.

"I recently opened an account myself and put £50 each-way on my own horse at 16-1 to three places the night before the race. The horse shortened a bit on the show, although nothing crazy, and came fourth, so I lost, but my account was immediately restricted. I repeat, I lost. Surely they want to see my business over six bets before making that sort of trading call?"

Woodhams argues that small independent firms are more likely to play a long game. "We think we can take on a racing client over time, beat them and have a wonderful journey along the way," he said, displaying an attitude sadly lacking elsewhere.

Racing punters have for many years been vocal about excessive restrictions. Aside from Saumarez Smith, industry leaders have not. The sport is justifiably terrified that affordability checks will drive punters and fans away from racing. Restrictions must inevitably do the same. By not actively supporting those punters and fans, racing is complicit in making a bad situation worse.

Read more pieces from Lee Mottershead here:

'Please, please, carefully consider the damage you are going to do to the racing industry' - Middleham's plea to Rishi Sunak

'I really do feel a right dick - I can't stand vanity and now people are going to think Elsie spends all day watching Desert Orchid'

Tired, unlovely and unloved: work needed to bring back missing thousands to Kempton

William Haggas: 'You've got to want to be champion, and I did last year, but I'm a realist'

'Legacy is nothing, it's bollocks, nobody will remember me in decades to come' - inside the mind of Sir Mark Prescott

Martin Pipe: 'I wanted to commit suicide. I really did, knowing the world was against me'

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.