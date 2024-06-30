Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:20 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:20 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

Crass optics of Tony Martin celebrating a Newcastle winner cannot have helped racing’s image

author image
Senior writer
ALPHONSE LE GRANDE ridden by Hollie Doyle wins the NORTHUMBERLAND VASE at NEWCASTLE 29/6/24
Tony Martin (right of Hollie Doyle) was among those celebrating following Alphonse Le Grande's Newcastle triumphCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

It will come as no surprise to be told Sir Mark Prescott is a man of strong opinions.

Prescott is prepared to speak his mind and stand up for what he believes, regardless of whether he feels his audience will share or support his views. He has done that for years when defending field sports and, more recently, in relation to his principled stance that horses whose jockeys break the whip rules should be disqualified. What Prescott called for is now in British racing's statute book – and nothing that has happened in the interim suggests the rule change or those who wanted it were wrong.

Another of Prescott's long-held beliefs was aired in the latest Racing Post Big Read. After talking about his fears for racing's future and his concern that animal sports may ultimately lack sufficient public approval to continue, the master of Heath House stressed the vital need for those who work in racing to be able to be knowledgeable public advocates for the sport.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inLee Mottershead

Last updated

iconCopy
more inLee Mottershead
more inLee Mottershead