Crass optics of Tony Martin celebrating a Newcastle winner cannot have helped racing’s image

It will come as no surprise to be told Sir Mark Prescott is a man of strong opinions.

Prescott is prepared to speak his mind and stand up for what he believes, regardless of whether he feels his audience will share or support his views. He has done that for years when defending field sports and, more recently, in relation to his principled stance that horses whose jockeys break the whip rules should be disqualified. What Prescott called for is now in British racing's statute book – and nothing that has happened in the interim suggests the rule change or those who wanted it were wrong.

Another of Prescott's long-held beliefs was aired in the latest Racing Post Big Read . After talking about his fears for racing's future and his concern that animal sports may ultimately lack sufficient public approval to continue, the master of Heath House stressed the vital need for those who work in racing to be able to be knowledgeable public advocates for the sport.