OpinionLee Mottershead
One very simple change could make a positive difference to the Grand National

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Grand National runners approach the first fence
The Grand National would be improved by the reintroduction of penalties to horses who win following the publication of weightsCredit: Alan Crowhurst

It can be lovely to revive an old acquaintance, particularly when it's with something so charming as Warwick racecourse.

I couldn't remember the last time I had visited the track, but it had been a number of years. On that occasion I'd made a short diversion off the M40 and watched a couple of races while heading home from a northern trip. This time I was at Warwick to work but it undoubtedly felt like a place to enjoy yourself, which I most definitely did. Thanks to broadcaster and commentator Stewart Machin, I also came away with an eminently sensible idea for the Randox Grand National.

Warwick's customers watched what in theory was a Grand National trial on Saturday. The problem with this year's Wigley Group Classic Chase was precious few of the runners had the slightest chance of getting into the April 13 line-up, let alone emulating 2017 Aintree hero One For Arthur. My Silver Lining will still be miles off the Grand National's likely cut-off point having won off a BHA rating of 122. Runner-up Galia Des Liteaux should get a run after finishing an excellent second off 142, but connections could yet end up frustrated when final declarations are made.

Published on 14 January 2024inLee Mottershead

Last updated 14:00, 14 January 2024

