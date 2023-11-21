Racing Post logo
OpinionBill Barber
premium

Members' apathy towards Racehorse Owners Association needs to be tackled or influence will wane

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
The parade ring before division 1 of the 6f handicapWindsor 11.4.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Owners did not flock to the ROA's annual meetingCredit: Edward Whitaker

The Covid-19 pandemic had a huge impact on British racing. Some of the changes it provoked have been permanent, while other areas are still taking time to return to normality.

One of those is the annual meeting of the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA), which took place as an in-person rather than 'virtual' event last week for the first time in four years.

There may be some readers who do not regard this turn of events as particularly consequential, but it did raise questions about the future of the organisation and its place in British racing's governance structure.

Published on 21 November 2023inBill Barber

Last updated 14:00, 21 November 2023

