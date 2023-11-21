Members' apathy towards Racehorse Owners Association needs to be tackled or influence will wane

The Covid-19 pandemic had a huge impact on British racing. Some of the changes it provoked have been permanent, while other areas are still taking time to return to normality.

One of those is the annual meeting of the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA), which took place as an in-person rather than 'virtual' event last week for the first time in four years.

There may be some readers who do not regard this turn of events as particularly consequential, but it did raise questions about the future of the organisation and its place in British racing's governance structure.