Mares' Hurdle the right call for Lossiemouth as Willie Mullins' young star continues her development

Catherine MacraeReporter
Lossiemouth won the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham in dominant fashion
Lossiemouth wins the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham in dominant fashionCredit: JOHN GROSSICK

It was hard not to get swept away as Lossiemouth surged up the Cheltenham hill on Saturday, her nine-and-a-half-length success in the Unibet Hurdle immediately sparking hopes we might have found a legitimate rival for Constitution Hill.

However, prospects of a Champion Hurdle clash were swiftly dashed by owner Rich Ricci, who declared a tilt at the Mares' Hurdle, for which she is odds-on, a much more likely prospect. 

My initial reaction, doubtless like many others, was disappointment. After all, we are desperately waiting for a horse able to truly test Nicky Henderson's superstar and the way Lossiemouth powered home on Saturday suggested she could be the one.

Published on 29 January 2024inAnother View

Last updated 15:06, 29 January 2024

