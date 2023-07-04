Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionBill Barber
premium

Levy reform finally back on government's agenda - but finding a resolution might still be a long process

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
British racing could receive a much-needed income boost from levy reform
British racing could receive a much-needed income boost from levy reformCredit: Edward Whitaker

It is a year ago this week that Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister, setting off a period of political disruption in Britain which has left little unaffected, with British racing and the gambling industry no exceptions.

The most obvious example of the impact of Johnson's resignation was the already delayed gambling review white paper, which was being primed for publication before parliament went into summer recess at the end of last July.

Johnson's departure, Liz Truss's short-lived administration and her replacement by Rishi Sunak led to a succession of ministerial changes at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) which inevitably delayed the appearance of the government's proposals for gambling reform even further until the white paper finally appeared at the end of April.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 4 July 2023Last updated 15:41, 4 July 2023
icon
more inBill Barber
more inBill Barber