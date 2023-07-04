Levy reform finally back on government's agenda - but finding a resolution might still be a long process

It is a year ago this week that Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister, setting off a period of political disruption in Britain which has left little unaffected, with British racing and the gambling industry no exceptions.

The most obvious example of the impact of Johnson's resignation was the already delayed gambling review white paper, which was being primed for publication before parliament went into summer recess at the end of last July.

Johnson's departure, Liz Truss's short-lived administration and her replacement by Rishi Sunak led to a succession of ministerial changes at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) which inevitably delayed the appearance of the government's proposals for gambling reform even further until the white paper finally appeared at the end of April.