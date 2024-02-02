Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Let's hope Cheltenham has been listening to us on racegoer experience - it's vital the course gets it right in March

author image
Jonathan HardingReporter
Runners in the amateurs chase pass the stands for the first time. The race was won by What A Moment Cheltenham 17.11.17 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Cheltenham: has to get the basics right at the festival in MarchCredit: Edward Whitaker

It's been fascinating in recent days to read different views on the racegoer experience being provided by courses, which has brought to my mind some complaints at last year's Cheltenham Festival when I surveyed those on the ground.

It's obviously vital for all racecourses to get things right when it comes to the customer experience, but nowhere is this more important than at the festival. This is not only racing's biggest shop window but also an annual pilgrimage for many fans, who fork out a lot of money to get there and whose loyalty cannot be taken for granted.

Last year, though, I heard some familiar complaints about the racecourse experience. In terms of cost, the general consensus was that the ticket price, although substantial, was acceptable and in keeping with similar sporting events, but the additional expenses after passing through the gates were over the top.

Published on 2 February 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 2 February 2024

iconCopy
more inAnother View