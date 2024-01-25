Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Less than six weeks to go and it's time to take the Cheltenham punting seriously (which sadly means avoiding the pub)

author image
Daniel HillJournalist
Cheltenham Festival:
The Cheltenham hype will be hitting fever pitch in the next few weeksCredit: Patrick McCann

There is now no getting away from it. There are less than six weeks to go before you know what and even the most die-hard of Flat fans must at least be thinking about who to back in the Pertemps Final or the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Things are only going to ramp up even more in the coming weeks. The hype for some horses will reach hysterical levels and before you know it you'll have been sucked into backing something you had never even heard of only a month ago.

To avoid such a scenario and to help keep your feet firmly on the ground, I offer this alternative checklist, from someone who's seen (and heard) it all before, to keep you focused and help you save time in your form study.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 25 January 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 25 January 2024

icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View