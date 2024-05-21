Cartmel's unique experience makes a refreshing change - it must be protected at all costs

We get a telltale sign that summer is finally upon us on Saturday when Cartmel ushers in its new season.

It might pass a lot of people by, even in the north-west with most eyes transfixed on Vandeek and Australian sprinter Asfoora a few junctions down the M6 at Haydock, but Cartmel has long been a place that has attracted attention.

It's been ten years since the New York Times put the Lake District destination on its global must-visit list above Nepal, Vienna and Niagara Falls, but little has changed.