Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:10 NottinghamHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:10 NottinghamHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Cartmel's unique experience makes a refreshing change - it must be protected at all costs

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
TONTO'S SPIRIT Ridden by Henry Brooke wins at Cartmel 30/5/16Photograph by GROSSICK RACING 07710461723
Cartmel: racegoers feel part of the action at the Lakes District trackCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

We get a telltale sign that summer is finally upon us on Saturday when Cartmel ushers in its new season.

It might pass a lot of people by, even in the north-west with most eyes transfixed on Vandeek and Australian sprinter Asfoora a few junctions down the M6 at Haydock, but Cartmel has long been a place that has attracted attention.

It's been ten years since the New York Times put the Lake District destination on its global must-visit list above Nepal, Vienna and Niagara Falls, but little has changed.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inAnother View

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View