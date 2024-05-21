OpinionAnother View
premium
Cartmel's unique experience makes a refreshing change - it must be protected at all costs
Andrew DietzReporter
Cartmel: racegoers feel part of the action at the Lakes District trackCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
We get a telltale sign that summer is finally upon us on Saturday when Cartmel ushers in its new season.
It might pass a lot of people by, even in the north-west with most eyes transfixed on Vandeek and Australian sprinter Asfoora a few junctions down the M6 at Haydock, but Cartmel has long been a place that has attracted attention.
It's been ten years since the New York Times put the Lake District destination on its global must-visit list above Nepal, Vienna and Niagara Falls, but little has changed.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Copy
more inAnother View
- Farcical contradiction in the Gambling Bill will see racing and betting pushed closer together
- Should private equity or sovereign wealth be offered a slice of racing's crown jewels? We won't know until we take a look
- It's horses rather than movies and motorbikes for young Izzi Ryder - and so she joins my list of apt racing names
- The reaction to HorsePWR shows we are on the right track, but now we must go further
- It's not complicated: a nice day out helped by nice people is what we all want at the races
more inAnother View
- Farcical contradiction in the Gambling Bill will see racing and betting pushed closer together
- Should private equity or sovereign wealth be offered a slice of racing's crown jewels? We won't know until we take a look
- It's horses rather than movies and motorbikes for young Izzi Ryder - and so she joins my list of apt racing names
- The reaction to HorsePWR shows we are on the right track, but now we must go further
- It's not complicated: a nice day out helped by nice people is what we all want at the races