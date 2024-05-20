Farcical contradiction in the Gambling Bill will see racing and betting pushed closer together

As the Gambling Regulation Bill negotiates the remaining stages of the legislative process in the Seanad, it's becoming increasingly unlikely an exemption will be granted for subscription-based racing channels in relation to the impending gambling advertising watershed.

James Browne, the junior minister responsible for the bill, reiterated in the upper house of the Oireachtas last week that providing a "monopoly on gambling advertising" to such channels would contravene competition law, while he also ridiculed the suggestion that Racing TV would experience any difficulty in tailoring advertisements in Ireland to satisfy the incoming legislation.

There has been little discussion about section 148, which prohibits bookmakers from offering inducements to "participate, or continue to participate, in a relevant gambling activity", although the term ‘inducement’ isn’t expanded upon. It is understood that this will be targeted at any promotions which could lure the public into having a flutter such as free bets and money back specials.