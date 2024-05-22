A striker in need of a goal: Kieran Shoemark hasn't become a bad jockey overnight, he just needs a break

You may recall that the greatest player in Arsenal's history, Thierry Henry, hardly hit the ground running in the Premier League after joining from Juventus in 1999.

He was brought in to replace established French forward Nicolas Anelka, needing to be moulded into a striker, but doubts were raised when he failed to score in his first eight games. After months adapting to the Premier League, Henry ended the campaign with a more than respectable 26 goals – and would go on to score 202 more for Arsenal.

Kieran Shoemark has been a bit like a striker in need of a goal so far this season after being handed a more prominent role for John and Thady Gosden. It was always going to be difficult for the talented jockey to take over the bulk of the big rides at Clarehaven from Frankie Dettori, so often the man for the biggest moments.