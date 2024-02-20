It's not all about a festival winner at all costs - Put The Kettle On went the brave route and became a Cheltenham legend as a result

The way some horses are campaigned is a source of great frustration for many these days, so it is important to recognise connections who throw caution to the wind and give their horses every opportunity to reach greatness. When that happens, we seem to take it for granted given it is easier to condemn than commend.

There are a few horses who spring to mind when one thinks of brave campaigning and maximising a career, but one of the less documented is the Henry de Bromhead-trained Put The Kettle On , whose connections reaped the ultimate rewards.

I well remember the situation in 2020 because I backed her for the wrong race! Rated 144, she was towards the head of the betting for the novice handicap chase, which was being run at Cheltenham for the final time, and was given no more than a speculative each-way squeak in the Arkle. With a seemingly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a festival winner, the One For Luck syndicate would have been forgiven for taking the easier option.