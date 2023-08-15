Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAlan Sweetman
premium

It's integral to the success of the sport - so why is pony racing struggling for funding?

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Jack de Bromhead pictured at Dingle horse and pony races last year in the weeks before his tragic death. (Photo HEALY RACING)
Jack de Bromhead pictured at Dingle horse and pony races last year in the weeks before his tragic death

A year ago this week, I wrote an article to mark the highlight of the pony racing calendar at Dingle in County Kerry.

The tone was celebratory and optimistic. Earlier that summer Ireland's pony-racing community had faced a major crisis on account of problems in securing insurance. Many fixtures were lost. Thankfully the show was back on the road in time for the famous meeting to go ahead.

"Important days in young lives, memories made, lessons learned, ambitions fired" – that was how I attempted to sum up the experience of the young riders.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 15 August 2023Last updated 14:02, 15 August 2023
icon
more inAlan Sweetman
more inAlan Sweetman