Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

It's in fashion to bash Cheltenham - but let me remind you why we fell in love with it in the first place

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Michael O'Leary, seen here kissing his wife Anita in the aftermath of the 2016 Gold Cup, said having a winner at Cheltenham is 'as close as fat, old, middle-aged men get to playing in the Premier League'
Michael O'Leary, with his wife Anita after the 2016 Gold Cup, said having a winner at Cheltenham is "as close as fat, old, middle-aged men get to playing in the Premier League"Credit: Patrick McCann

Michael O'Leary probably put it best. When asked why his entire year is built around the outcome of a few races run on a particular strip of land on the edge of the Cotswolds every March, he replied: "It's as close as fat, old, middle-aged men get to playing in the Premier League."

But it has got to the stage where you are almost terrified of saying those ten letters together for fear of being lambasted. Those ten little letters are ruining the whole jumps season, apparently. The meeting means too much, we talk about it too much, and it goes on for too long.

Giving out about the C-word has never been more in vogue. Too many days, too many races, too expensive for everybody, and too many trainers spoiling the season by tiptoeing their way there with horses who should be running every other week but aren't because of the gala in Gloucestershire.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 26 January 2024inDavid Jennings

Last updated 14:51, 26 January 2024

icon
more inDavid Jennings
more inDavid Jennings