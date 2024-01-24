'It will take a brilliant horse to beat him in the Gold Cup' - Tom Segal admires L'Homme Presse's return

If there is one horse I know like the back of my hand it is L'Homme Presse. He has been something of an obsession of mine since the first day he ran over fences at Exeter in December 2021, and in that novice season he barely put a foot wrong.

I was really looking forward to his return to action at Lingfield on Sunday in the Fleur de Lys Chase and for the first half of the race I was really disappointed. He didn't jump like he can and looked laboured with Charlie Deutsch not appearing to be all that happy. However, everything changed down the back straight and he metamorphosed back into the superstar chaser I know he is.

He was perfect for the last half of the race and, while beating Protektorat by two and a quarter lengths receiving 4lb is hardly Gold Cup-winning form, I can't help but think he is going to be the biggest threat to Galopin Des Champs at Cheltenham in March.