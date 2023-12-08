It gave us Sprinter Sacre, Moscow Flyer and many more - but is the two-mile chase division no longer cool?

Back in the heat of summer, in an interview before Sprewell represented her in the Derby, I asked Jessica Harrington for her own personal highlight of a glorious career spent smashing glass ceilings. She didn't dither. The reply rolled off her tongue.

"I suppose the most satisfaction I ever got was the day Moscow Flyer beat Azertyuiop and Well Chief in the Tingle Creek. That was just a magical race."

That magical race was 19 years ago now, yet it feels like yesterday. Simon Holt's commentary still sounds crisp. "Geraghty looks around again, almost nonchalance there," he told us all as the big three rounded the final bend. "Up the hill, can the old boy hold on?" Of course he could, Simon.