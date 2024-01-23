Introducing the Jumps Championships: is this the way to save the jumps season?
Tennis has the Masters 1000 series; golf has the FedEx Cup; athletics has the Diamond League; and racing should have the Jumps Championships.
For those not familiar with those other sports, the competitions listed above are all means by which the best are enticed – and in some cases compelled – to compete against each other through the regular season, rather than only in Grand Slams, Majors or world championships. Points are accrued through the season, contributing to massive prizes at the end of the year.
Everyone knows jump racing clearly has a major problem getting the best to compete against each other regularly and one potential initiative to tackle the problem occurred to me when reading Lewis Porteous’s column on the state of jumping in the Racing Post this week, in which owner Ronnie Bartlett said that closer affiliation between Britain and Ireland would be a major help.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Celebrating the ordinary as well as the extraordinary among retired racehorses can give racing a welcome shot in the arm
- Sorry DJ - the money just isn't there to take a gamble with at the moment
- Dessie's heart, Sprinter's engine . . . Who else is in the mix as I build my perfect steeplechaser?
- When ten lengths isn't ten lengths: how Ireland's crazy approach to beaten distances makes form study even harder
- Racing could learn from Poundland principles: give value, never short-change the customer and let word of mouth do the rest
- Celebrating the ordinary as well as the extraordinary among retired racehorses can give racing a welcome shot in the arm
- Sorry DJ - the money just isn't there to take a gamble with at the moment
- Dessie's heart, Sprinter's engine . . . Who else is in the mix as I build my perfect steeplechaser?
- When ten lengths isn't ten lengths: how Ireland's crazy approach to beaten distances makes form study even harder
- Racing could learn from Poundland principles: give value, never short-change the customer and let word of mouth do the rest