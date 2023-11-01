'I'm pretty keen to take on Galopin Des Champs this season' - Tom Segal with some early thoughts on the jumpers

Get more big-race insight in the Racing Post Weekender, out every Wednesday and available from all good newsagents or via the Racing Post digital newspaper. Read more here .

To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure I'd open the curtains if the Breeders' Cup was run in my back garden, so the Flat season is as good as over as far as I'm concerned.

That's a good job, too, because I was at Cheltenham on Friday and since then all my attention has been on which jumps horses are going to be the stars and what a sorry state of affairs Reading Football Club is in.