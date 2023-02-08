I'm excited by our two Betfair Hurdle runners and hopeful Edwardstone overcomes small setback

It should be a busy weekend for the yard at Newbury and I’ve confirmed and for the Betfair Hurdle.

Restitution was very impressive when winning at Doncaster just after Christmas. This is quite a big step up for him but he’s maturing and I think he’s quite a progressive horse. He’s one who wouldn’t mind the quicker ground and I could see him running well.

I tried Tritonic over two and a half miles around Cheltenham but he didn’t get the trip on tacky ground. He schooled in cheekpieces this week so he’ll wear them on Saturday. It’s not because I think he’s ungenuine but more as he can be a bit lazy in the early part of the race. It might just help him travel that bit better.