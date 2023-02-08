I'm excited by our two Betfair Hurdle runners and hopeful Edwardstone overcomes small setback
It should be a busy weekend for the yard at Newbury and I’ve confirmed Tritonic and Restitution for the Betfair Hurdle.
Restitution was very impressive when winning at Doncaster just after Christmas. This is quite a big step up for him but he’s maturing and I think he’s quite a progressive horse. He’s one who wouldn’t mind the quicker ground and I could see him running well.
I tried Tritonic over two and a half miles around Cheltenham but he didn’t get the trip on tacky ground. He schooled in cheekpieces this week so he’ll wear them on Saturday. It’s not because I think he’s ungenuine but more as he can be a bit lazy in the early part of the race. It might just help him travel that bit better.
