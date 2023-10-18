OpinionAlan Sweetman
premium
I'm against the latest Grand National changes - but that doesn't mean I lack a moral compass
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
The start of last season's Grand National Credit: Edward Whitaker
The Grand National alterations have produced differences of opinion and heightened emotion among what we may loosely call the jump racing community.
Whether one approves of the changes totally, partially, or not at all, it's unfortunate that last week's announcement has accentuated a division among people who are more or less completely in agreement about the significance and value of the Grand National.
Some of the ongoing discussion has inevitably lacked nuance, so it's important to provide a context for my remarks.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 18 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 18 October 2023
more inAlan Sweetman
- Aidan O'Brien's wizardry recalls illustrious Ballydoyle namesake - different generations but two undisputed giants
- The curious case of Karloss and the jeep: investigation into Charles Byrnes's mad Monday is most definitely needed
- It's integral to the success of the sport - so why is pony racing struggling for funding?
- Douvan, Sizing John and others will be a wonderful sight this weekend - and show welcome progress on retired racehorses
- Ireland's racing academy has a magnificent legacy - now it needs proper support at its time of crisis
more inAlan Sweetman
- Aidan O'Brien's wizardry recalls illustrious Ballydoyle namesake - different generations but two undisputed giants
- The curious case of Karloss and the jeep: investigation into Charles Byrnes's mad Monday is most definitely needed
- It's integral to the success of the sport - so why is pony racing struggling for funding?
- Douvan, Sizing John and others will be a wonderful sight this weekend - and show welcome progress on retired racehorses
- Ireland's racing academy has a magnificent legacy - now it needs proper support at its time of crisis