I'm against the latest Grand National changes - but that doesn't mean I lack a moral compass

The Grand National alterations have produced differences of opinion and heightened emotion among what we may loosely call the jump racing community.

Whether one approves of the changes totally, partially, or not at all, it's unfortunate that last week's announcement has accentuated a division among people who are more or less completely in agreement about the significance and value of the Grand National.

Some of the ongoing discussion has inevitably lacked nuance, so it's important to provide a context for my remarks.