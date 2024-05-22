Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionRichard Forristal
premium

High Court win a timely seal of approval for IHRB as Luke Comer appeal against steroid sanctions begins

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor
Luke Comer: has had his training licence suspended for three years
Luke Comer, whose appeal against IHRB sanctions begins on WednesdayCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Seven years have passed since the old Turf Club comprehensively revamped the non-trier rules in a bid to bolster its authority.

At the time, the regulator had been lambasted for an inability to make its own rules stick.

In summary, raceday stewards were undermined by a benign appeals process, the perception being that appeal panels were fearful of various legal threats.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inRichard Forristal

iconCopy
more inRichard Forristal
more inRichard Forristal