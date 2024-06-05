This should be a great moment for Irish racing - but the haplessness of our governing bodies could hijack it
At a time when Irish racing is basking in the glow of Aidan O'Brien's latest supernatural exploit a sense of trepidation looms over how the haplessness of bodies charged with governing and regulating the sport might again be about to hijack the moment.
O'Brien's transformation of City Of Troy from Newmarket to Epsom, and his conviction the horse would show his true colours in the Derby, ranks among the greatest training feats of our time.
As was touched on in this space recently, the manner in which the Ballydoyle maestro has in effect offered up the English and French Guineas in recent years is a fascinating evolution of his regime. It constitutes a radical diversion for an outfit of such unparalleled influence, but, if it results in stallions like Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy, who are both by sires with rare international appeal, being retired to stud having been able to demonstrate the sort of versatility, resilience and longevity that many Guineas winners haven't, then it will have proved an inspired change of tack.
