'He should be close to the head of the Brown Advisory market' - Tom Segal on a performance that has been overlooked
In the Supreme and Ballymore novice hurdles last season it was a case of the Irish at the front and the British-trained horses at the back. In the Supreme the first eight home were trained in Ireland, while the first British-trained novice to finish in the Ballymore was 20 lengths behind Impaire Et Passe.
Invariably the best novice hurdlers from the previous season turn out to be the best novice chasers in the current season, so it's no surprise there isn't a British-trained chaser anywhere near the front of the markets for the Arkle or Turners. However, it is worth pointing out that in the novice races last year that tend to produce best staying novice chasers, the British horses more than held their own. In fact, they were pretty dominant.
Stay Away Fay won the Albert Bartlett, and at Aintree the British-trained novices dominated the Sefton won by Apple Away. Furthermore, the Martin Pipe – won by Galopin Des Champs in 2021 – and plenty of other top staying chasers saw British hurdlers fill three of the first four places. Consequently, while the Arkle and Turners look certain to be won by the Irish, I believe British-trained horses will more than hold their own in the Brown Advisory.
