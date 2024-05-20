Racing Post logo
OpinionPeter Thomas
premium

He has the undying respect of his peers and has made a bloody good living - so how sorry should we feel for Robert Havlin?

author image
Peter ThomasSenior features writer
John Gosden and Rab Havlin after Audience had won the Lockinge Newbury 18.5.24 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Happy couple: Robert Havlin celebrates his second Group 1 success with boss John Gosden at Newbury on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Spare a thought for poor old Robert Havlin. A gruelling, soul-sapping 34 years in the saddle and what's he got to show for it? A paltry two Group 1 wins, that's what.

Then again, you might like to factor in 26 more Group wins of various denominations among his more than 1,200 career successes, nine half-centuries since he started in 1991 and a brace of hundreds in the last ten years, a decade during which he's topped the million-pound mark in prize-money six times.

Yes, poor old Robert.

