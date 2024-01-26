It's fantastic the point-to-point is back on the menu at Charing - I'll see you there in the beer tent
There's something very different about supporters of grassroots sport.
In a former life on the local papers, I followed Wycombe Wanderers around the country and got to see their more committed fans in all their glory, borderline obsessives, sometimes gathering behind the goal on otherwise deserted terraces with a cup of Bovril to start a lively conversation with the opposition keeper, or discussing the goals-to-games ratio of Mark West from open play in all matches in the 1986-87 season, not including friendlies.
They enjoyed success for their team but it was more about the common interest of otherwise diverse individuals, and mostly about, well, just being at the football.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- The golden rules of punting: how I plan to make the unequal struggle a little more equal this year
- Transparency and trust are the only known cure for 'Henderson Syndrome'
- Time for punters to become political beings and act in unison to fight these harebrained checks
- A week that had it all: why this Cheltenham Festival will become part of racing legend
- The golden rules of punting: how I plan to make the unequal struggle a little more equal this year
- Transparency and trust are the only known cure for 'Henderson Syndrome'
- Time for punters to become political beings and act in unison to fight these harebrained checks
- A week that had it all: why this Cheltenham Festival will become part of racing legend