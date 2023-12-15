Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionPeter Thomas
premium

Transparency and trust are the only known cure for 'Henderson Syndrome'

author image
Peter ThomasSenior features writer
Nicky Henderson at Kempton on Monday
Nicky Henderson came in for online criticism after withdrawing some of his stars at Sandown last weekCredit: Edward Whitaker

For reasons of sanity, I do my best not to engage with any form of social media. I am amazed Nicky Henderson hasn't adopted the same approach.

When Henderson (or a tech savvy assistant) took to the social media platform X last Saturday morning to announce that Constitution Hill would not be running in the Fighting Fifth – nor Shishkin in the same race, nor Willmount on the same Sandown card – he must have done so fully expecting that a fair amount of criticism would be coming his way.

As it turned out, there was perhaps more understanding than he must have feared, the desperate ground accepted by some as a valid reason not to run the Champion Hurdle winner little over two weeks before his first big target over Christmas, especially as Henderson had warned of the possibility of such an outcome. But it didn't appease everyone; far from it, as others claimed things were getting "boring" now, suggested we wouldn't get this from Willie Mullins or pointed out that heavy ground at Sandown was hardly the Somme.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 15 December 2023inPeter Thomas

Last updated 16:11, 15 December 2023

icon
more inPeter Thomas
more inPeter Thomas