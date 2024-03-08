The verdict is unanimous - this horse is the banker of all Cheltenham bankers

El Fabiolo might just be the best chaser in training according to Tom Segal, but he can belt a fence. Nico de Boinville wondered how you can be the best chaser in training if you belt a fence. To be the best chaser you have to be a phenomenal jumper, he countered, and Nico doesn't think he is a phenomenal jumper. Paul Kealy thinks he's the best horse and will probably win the Champion Chase, but it wouldn't surprise him if he didn't.

State Man is solid, but Gordon Elliott would much rather take him on around Cheltenham instead of Leopardstown or Punchestown. Zanahiyr was only four lengths behind him in last year's Champion Hurdle and, by the sound of things, Irish Point is in a different stratosphere to him. The Cullentra camp fancy their chances.

Galopin Des Champs is officially the best horse in training but he wouldn't beat Geordie Des Champs the way some people are going on. In fairness, pro punter Johnny Dineen has been banging the lay drum all season and doesn't think last year's Gold Cup-winning performance will be good enough to win this year's race. He hates the fact he is drifting on the exchanges too, while Shark Hanlon doesn't fancy him at all, especially on good ground.