Galway v Goodwood: racegoers will vote with their feet but why is Ballybrit still so popular?

This week's straw poll suggests a landslide success for Galway over Goodwood.

With the big summer festivals on either side of the Irish Sea fast approaching, the two camps are reporting contrasting fortunes with their canvassing.

Despite a 4.8 per cent hike in crowds to 95,359 last year, Goodwood managing director Adam Waterworth has admitted ticket sales have been "tough" for the Qatar Goodwood Festival this time around, pointing the finger at the promotion of the sport and reminding us that racing has continued to drop down the to-do list of potential racegoers.