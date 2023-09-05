Racing Post logo
OpinionBill Barber
premium

Further fixture list delays possible as key question remains: where is the money coming from for premierisation?

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Racing under the floodlights at Newcastle
Trial of floodlit Sunday night racing one of the components of new fixture listCredit: Mark Runnacles

Sherlock Holmes once cried impatiently: "Data! Data! Data! I can't make bricks without clay."

Unfortunately, as Arthur Conan Doyle's hero would no doubt have recognised, the wrong sort of data can result in that brick landing rather painfully on one's toes.

The Office for National Statistics found that out recently when "richer data" it had received demonstrated the UK economy had made a much stronger recovery after Covid than had previously been thought, provoking much political score-settling.

Published on 5 September 2023Last updated 14:01, 5 September 2023
