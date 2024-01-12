From getting a proper punter on ITV to shortening run-ins - here are my new year's resolutions for racing

At the beginning of 2024 my new year's resolution was to eat less, go to the gym and lose 10lb. I've now only 15lb more to go. Anyway, here are a few of my hopes for racing this year. They are less ambitious and hopefully more manageable.

Shorten run-ins

The Challow Novices' Hurdle was two races in one. It was a race to the final hurdle and another race on the run-in. The length of the run-in was ridiculous at Newbury and don't even get me started on Haydock. Being in front over the last hurdle in that place means nothing.

From what I could make out on television, the run-in on the hurdles course at Newbury on December 30 was the best part of a furlong and a half, at least 320 yards anyway. Captain Teague was the best horse in the main event and value for more than the winning margin, but he idled badly as he had been in front for what seemed an eternity. He got very lonely and who could blame him.