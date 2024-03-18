For Willie Mullins over jumps read Aidan O'Brien on the Flat - the parallels behind their dominance are striking

Even given the ill-health of Nicky Henderson’s horses, it is sobering to reflect Willie Mullins matched the cumulative efforts of British trainers at Cheltenham last week.

Both Mullins and the home team won nine races, although the quality of the Irish champion's haul was far superior. The Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle were supplemented by victories for his novices in the Arkle, Brown Advisory, Triumph Hurdle, together with the first five home in the Gallagher and another success in the Bumper.

The inquest into Britain’s poor showing should involve plenty of soul-searching and address some difficult questions. It must go deeper than papering over the cracks which, in any case, have now widened into ravines. And while that inquest unfolds over the coming weeks, thoughts will turn to whether Aidan O’Brien is about to exert a similar stranglehold on the Flat.